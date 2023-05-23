Politics

Provincial legislature hit by overnight cybersecurity breach

23 May 2023 - 12:09 By TIMESLIVE
Services are being restored after a cybersecurity breach at the provincial legislature in the Western Cape. Stock photo.
Information and communication technology services were “rendered inaccessible” by an overnight cybersecurity breach at the Western Cape provincial parliament (WCPP). 

The incident was reported to police and the state security agency, the provincial legislature confirmed on Tuesday. 

“As cybersecurity is the single biggest threat in the world, the WCPP has invested heavily in cybersecurity measures, business continuity and disaster recovery plans. These plans have been activated and the matter reported,” the institution said. 

“To this end, the institution is in the process of recovering its systems from backups to a secure environment. As per the plans, this will be done systematically, and services will be restored in a phased approach.” 

Sittings of the house scheduled for Thursday are expected to go ahead as planned. 

