Two KZN departments get new MECs
Sipho Caiphas Nkosi takes over at public works and human settlements, Ntuthuko Mahlaba moves to sport, arts and culture
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The KwaZulu-Natal government has made another change to its cabinet, this time at two departments.
Former South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) KZN secretary Sipho Caiphas Nkosi has been announced as MEC for public works and human settlements.
Nkosi replaces Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who has been moved to the department of sports, arts and culture.
This filled a vacancy left by former MEC for sport, arts and culture Amanda Bani-Mapena, who resigned from the executive council in April.
The announcement was made by acting premier Nomagugu Simelane.
Mahlaba was absent at the swearing-in ceremony.
ANC to parachute election team into struggling KZN
