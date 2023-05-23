Politics

Two KZN departments get new MECs

Sipho Caiphas Nkosi takes over at public works and human settlements, Ntuthuko Mahlaba moves to sport, arts and culture

23 May 2023 - 12:40 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
KZN MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba has moved to the department of sport, arts and culture. He was absent from the swearing-in ceremony. File photo.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The KwaZulu-Natal government has made another change to its cabinet, this time at two departments.

Former South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) KZN secretary Sipho Caiphas Nkosi has been announced as MEC for public works and human settlements.

Nkosi replaces Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who has been moved to the department of sports, arts and culture.

This filled a vacancy left by former MEC for sport, arts and culture Amanda Bani-Mapena, who resigned from the executive council in April.

The announcement was made by acting premier Nomagugu Simelane.

Mahlaba was absent at the swearing-in ceremony.

ANC to parachute election team into struggling KZN

Luthuli House is said to regard the provincial executive committee as weak and a potential liability as next year’s polls approach
News
2 days ago

“Both MECs are community leaders and activists who have worked in strategic sectors. They have in-depth knowledge of the challenges confronting government and we expect them to fulfil their tasks with integrity while placing the interests of the people of KwaZulu-Natal foremost in the work they do,” Simelane said. 

The ANC welcomed the changes.

“With a strong background in organised labour, having served as provincial secretary of Sadtu, we believe comrade 'KK' Nkosi will ensure all categories of staff pull in the same direction to strengthen service delivery in both departments,” said provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

“Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, as guided by the ANC, will strengthen programmes focusing on partnerships with industry stakeholders to unlock the potential of the sport, art and culture industries.”

TimesLIVE

