KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has called for political tolerance among leaders and voters as campaigns for by-elections in three municipalities draw to a close.
The by-elections are scheduled to take place in ward 73 of eThekwini municipality, ward 12 of Mandeni municipality and ward 12 of Umzimkhulu municipality.
Over the past week political parties have been actively campaigning in the areas.
Sithole-Moloi stressed the significance of maintaining peaceful and respectful conduct by all parties involved.
“As we approach the by-elections, I urge all political leaders and supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that fosters tolerance and respect for the democratic process. We encourage voters to participate actively by exercising their democratic right to vote,” she said.
Sithole-Moloi emphasised the importance of selecting councillors who will dedicate their efforts to enhancing service delivery and addressing community needs.
She called on all registered voters in the municipalities to engage in the by-elections and choose councillors who will prioritise the wellbeing of people, striving towards the betterment of the community.
Sithole-Moloi said the democratic process must remain fair and transparent, and all parties and candidates should adhere to the electoral code of conduct.
“I urge all parties and candidates to uphold the electoral code of conduct and demonstrate respect for the integrity of the democratic process. Let us embrace the principles of democracy and work together to build a prosperous future for all.”
Call for peace and tolerance during KZN by-elections
Image: Alaister Russell
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has called for political tolerance among leaders and voters as campaigns for by-elections in three municipalities draw to a close.
The by-elections are scheduled to take place in ward 73 of eThekwini municipality, ward 12 of Mandeni municipality and ward 12 of Umzimkhulu municipality.
Over the past week political parties have been actively campaigning in the areas.
Sithole-Moloi stressed the significance of maintaining peaceful and respectful conduct by all parties involved.
“As we approach the by-elections, I urge all political leaders and supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that fosters tolerance and respect for the democratic process. We encourage voters to participate actively by exercising their democratic right to vote,” she said.
Sithole-Moloi emphasised the importance of selecting councillors who will dedicate their efforts to enhancing service delivery and addressing community needs.
She called on all registered voters in the municipalities to engage in the by-elections and choose councillors who will prioritise the wellbeing of people, striving towards the betterment of the community.
Sithole-Moloi said the democratic process must remain fair and transparent, and all parties and candidates should adhere to the electoral code of conduct.
“I urge all parties and candidates to uphold the electoral code of conduct and demonstrate respect for the integrity of the democratic process. Let us embrace the principles of democracy and work together to build a prosperous future for all.”
READ MORE:
ANC to parachute election team into struggling KZN
KZN DA re-elects Francois Rodgers as provincial leader
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos