KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rogers said the party was encouraged by the support.
“It is time to send a strong message to the ANC. A message that clearly states we have had enough of their lies, incompetence and food vouchers and the DA stands ready to serve the voters of KZN,” he said.
But it's not all doom and gloom for the ANC. The party retained two wards during Wednesday's by-elections — Umzimkhulu ward 12 and Mandeni ward 15.
In Umzimkhulu, an ANC stronghold, the party retained the ward by a reduced majority of 66%. The IFP grew from being barely present to 25% while the EFF garnered 9%.
In Mandeni ward 15 the ANC grew its voter share to 68%. The IFP received 18%. Mandeni registered the EFF's strongest performance in the three by-elections with 14%.
The ANC, IFP and EFF are yet to react to the by-election results.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN by-elections: ANC retains two wards, DA holds onto one despite defection
Image: Karen Moolman
A councillor who defected from the DA to the ANC has failed to deliver a ward he once led to his new party in a by-election on Wednesday.
Ronnie Pillay, a former DA councillor who resigned — necessitating the by-election — became an ANC candidate.
While the ANC did not win, it increased its share of the vote. But so did the DA.
The DA retained ward 73 in Chatsworth, eThekwini, with an increased majority of 81.74% while the ANC received 17.66%. The EFF received 0.61%.
Ahmed Kathrada 'would be appalled' by DA's attempt to score cheap political points, says his foundation
KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rogers said the party was encouraged by the support.
“It is time to send a strong message to the ANC. A message that clearly states we have had enough of their lies, incompetence and food vouchers and the DA stands ready to serve the voters of KZN,” he said.
But it's not all doom and gloom for the ANC. The party retained two wards during Wednesday's by-elections — Umzimkhulu ward 12 and Mandeni ward 15.
In Umzimkhulu, an ANC stronghold, the party retained the ward by a reduced majority of 66%. The IFP grew from being barely present to 25% while the EFF garnered 9%.
In Mandeni ward 15 the ANC grew its voter share to 68%. The IFP received 18%. Mandeni registered the EFF's strongest performance in the three by-elections with 14%.
The ANC, IFP and EFF are yet to react to the by-election results.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
KZN residents will still vote despite dissatisfaction in state of the country
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos