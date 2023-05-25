Tabane then put it to him that Mashele claimed on Radio 702’s The Clement Manyathela Show on Tuesday there was no agreement signed between the two men.
'The way Mr Mashele approached this was childish': Brutus Malada on former friend & author's controversial book
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba.
Just because disgraced political analyst and author Prince Mashele has apologised to the nation for lying about the funding of his controversial book, The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba, it does not mean senior researcher Brutus Malada will stop “fighting for his (Malada's) rights”.
Malada, who revealed the book — which has been pulled from shelves — was funded with R12.5m from Mashaba, told eNCA’s JJ Tabane on Wednesday night Mashele behaved “childishly” by trying to dupe the public about his latest offering.
“He can try and publish the book in Namibia, Angola or wherever, I will fight for my rights. It’s academic thuggery ... I have not done anything wrong, Mr Mashele is the one that should come to me and apologise.”
“The way in which Mr Mashele approached this, honestly, was childish. He could have resolved this without this whole spat. Mr Mashele declared war to me and said, ‘This is the end of our relationship.’”
Malada appeared on JJ Tabane’s Truth to Power on eNCA, the show on which his former friend Mashele told the nation his new book was self-funded.
Tabane started his interview by asking Malada what he made of Mashele’s apology to which he replied: “Prince could have avoided this ... It took so long to extract an apology from Prince but it was only a matter of time that the lies would be exposed. Lies have short legs and Prince could have come clean very early.”
'Lies have very short legs': Malada responds to Mashele’s apology
Malada said he wrote three times to Jonathan Ball Publishers and copied Mashele. “He could have solved this problem much earlier.”
On Wednesday Mashele issued an apology for lying about the funding.
In a brief statement Mashele said: “I would like to offer a sincere and unreserved apology for my part in the controversy which resulted in the withdrawal of my book, The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.
“While I was bound by a non-disclosure obligation, I accept that I should not have stated that Herman Mashaba had no role to play in the funding of the book. The correct fact is that the research that led to the production of the book was financed through a funding agreement with Mashaba, to whom I am eternally grateful.
“I offer my apology to Mashaba, who has since been associated with the controversy due to no fault of his own. I admit that the answer I gave to Prof JJ Tabane, which stated that Mashaba had no role in the funding of the book, was incorrect. I apologise to Prof Tabane and the public in this regard.”
Mashele expressed his thanks to Jonathan Ball publishers for their professionalism during his interactions with them, despite their removal of the book from the market over breach of trust. “I confirm that no further media interview on this matter will be entertained,” he said.
Prince Mashele apologises for lying about R12.5m funding for Herman Mashaba's book
Mashele made headlines after the Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Mashaba had funded the “unauthorised” biography after an agreement between the two.
It has emerged Mashaba undertook to pay Mashele R12.5m to fund the research for the book in a secret arrangement in 2019.
The scandal was brought to the fore by Malada, who claimed he was paid R3m for his contribution. He accused Mashele of “duping” the public by not disclosing Mashaba's contribution to Jonathan Ball.
Malada told Tabane the reason he alerted the publishers was because Mashele stopped talking to him after they fell out over the book.
“We knew from the beginning (that the book was funded by Mashaba). When I resigned from the City of Johannesburg in April 2019, I did so because money was secured.”
On Tuesday night Mashele told another anchor on eNCA the money was a loan from Mashaba which was supposed to be paid via royalties.
Tabane asked Malada whether this was true and he said: “I don’t know what he agreed on with Mr Mashaba. What I know is that Prince secured funding of R12.5m from Mr Mashaba. I wouldn’t know but Mr Mashaba was very clear that this is a project he would like to see succeed and he provided funding for it.”
Asked whether the more than R3m he was paid for his contribution was also a loan from Mashele, Malada said: “No, I have been paid for the work that I have done.”
'I was under legal obligation not to reveal the source of funding,' Mashele maintains on Mashaba book
