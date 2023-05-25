Politics

You drive luxury cars, so pay up, says Joburg finance MMC Dada Morero

25 May 2023 - 13:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero is urging residents to pay up to avoid plunging the city into bankruptcy. File photo.
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero is urging residents to pay up to avoid plunging the city into bankruptcy. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Johannesburg's finance MMC Dada Morero has pleaded with residents to prioritise paying their municipal accounts and says the city's coffers are fast drying up due to nonpayment.

Morero, engaging on a drive among communities and stakeholders, refuted claims that Ennerdale, in its entirety, was unable to pay for municipal services.

“If you spend Saturdays in Ennerdale at car washes, you'll be blown away at the number of luxurious cars that park there. So it means there is a certain portion of the population that can afford to pay,” he said.

Without the money collected from revenue and service rendered, Johannesburg will be a failed city — and no one wants a failed city
Dada Morero, Joburg finance MMC 

He said he has pleaded with those in the middle class in Soweto who drive “posh cars” to pay for services, as they can afford to do so.

“The city is expected to be self-funding, raising revenue from three key sources, electricity, water and property taxes, known as rates. About 65% of the city's annual budget comes from ratepayers.”

Morero said if the municipality doesn't receive money from ratepayers, it cannot deliver services communities are calling for. He urged residents to find a healthy balance between paying their municipal and DStv accounts.

“The money raised not only pays for basic services such as roads, refuse collection, traffic control, sewers, lights and water, but also expanded community police services, housing for the poor and refurbished bus services, among others.

“We are going to have a programme in place with you, as residents, where we will announce a plan to deal with billing queries. We will come to you to address all affected account holders until we have resolved the problems.”

Morero told indigent residents to come forward with evidence, saying proof of unemployment or affordability status will qualify them for access to rebates and other social services in the form of an expanded social package, adding that pensioners can also qualify for rebates.

Court action launched against 'xenophobic' Operation Dudula

Civil society organisations ask court to interdict xenophobic members from harassing and assaulting people they claim to be foreigners
News
15 hours ago

“It is the responsibility of individual citizens to visit municipal offices to apply for the rebate. We will give you 6kl of free water and 50kW of electricity which no one can take away from you — but you also have a responsibility to manage your electricity and water consumption,” he said.

Paying municipal accounts ensures people invest in their children’s future because if they do, property values increase, Morero said. “It means you would have at least left your children with something of value when you retire. It also means you are investing into the generation that will come after you.”

Payment for services will ensure the city does not go into bankruptcy, which would render it unable to provide basic services to millions of residents, he said.

“As a city, we must also buy electricity from Eskom and water from Rand Water and distribute and sell it to you. Without the money collected from revenue and service rendered, Johannesburg will be a failed city — and no one wants a failed city.”

Those who have accumulated debt will be assisted and advised on how best to structure their debt and return to good standing with the city, he added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Pilot project using 'containerised solar plants' will ease load-shedding pain in Western Cape towns

Containerised solar photovoltaic cell systems with battery storage will be rolled out to some towns in a pilot project in the Western Cape to reduce ...
News
2 hours ago

TOM EATON | Eat dirt, blow with the wind, fight fire with fire, just don’t mess with water

Politicians are skilled at deferring or denying difficult realities, and for three of the four elements, that approach generally works
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Tshwane coalition welcomes R450m set aside for Rooiwal plant upgrades

The Tshwane coalition has welcomed the R450m set aside over the next three budget terms for the upgrade of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant but ...
News
18 hours ago

Residents remove illegal electricity connections in Riverlea

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela led a multidisciplinary team to Riverlea and Zamimpilo informal settlement in the Langlaagte policing ...
News
1 day ago

Move to solar power has implications for municipal coffers

Municipalities lose revenue when residential customers install solar, but the lower demand also leads to a reduction in charges from Eskom.
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Herman Mashaba 'funded his unauthorised book' Politics
  2. 'I was under legal obligation not to reveal the source of funding,' Mashele ... Politics
  3. De Lille pulled plug on SA Tourism-funded New York junket for MPs Politics
  4. Edwin Sodi fingered in 'missing' R295m for Tshwane water plant Politics
  5. Failed state, corruption and load-shedding: five quotes from Mbalula's 'Hard ... Politics

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...