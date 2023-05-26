Politics

Gary Van Niekerk takes over Nelson Mandela Bay mayorship

26 May 2023 - 22:08 By Andisa Bonani
Gary van Niekerk (left) with former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Northern Alliance councillor Gary Van Niekerk was elected Nelson Mandela Bay's newest mayor on Friday.

He is the city's third mayor since the 2021 local government elections.

Van Niekerk went up against DA councillor Retief Odendaal, who was booted from the position earlier.

Van Niekerk won with 64 votes against Odendaal's 55.

Odendaal was earlier voted out as mayor during the chaotic council meeting.

After he was removed, Odendaal was nominated to contest his former position but failed to secure the post.

HeraldLIVE

Gift of the Givers to assist Eastern Cape flood victims

Gift of the Givers teams from East London were on Sunday deployed with supplies to assist Eastern Cape flood victims.
News
1 week ago

Boy found locked in classroom after mother spends weekend searching

The mother of five-year-old Masonwabe Mapolisa, who was locked in a classroom at JA Ncaca Primary School in Lingelihle, in Cradock in the Eastern ...
News
1 week ago

Suspect in Riana Pretorius kidnapping faces two other charges

Xolisile Rawutini faces two pending charges of business robbery in Kariega and Despatch, with one of the cases involving a firearm.
News
2 months ago
