Neutrality and xenophobia: Rate Ramaphosa's Africa Day speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid out the successes and challenges of the African continent in his Africa Day speech, drawing debate on several issues.
Speaking at an event at the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng, Ramaphosa said the location was fitting, as Africa remembered its past and looked to the future.
“We observe Africa Day to remind ourselves of the resilience we possess as Africans, which has taken us from where we have come into the future.
“We observe Africa Day to celebrate our unity as Africans and to remind ourselves of the responsibility we share to bring about an Africa that is peaceful, prosperous and united. We know when we are united we can overcome the greatest difficulties,” he added.
His address touched on several hot topics, including Africa's place in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, xenophobia and an African free trade area.
Here's what he said — tell us what you think:
STAYING 'NEUTRAL' IN RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR
“We are now also witnessing Africa being dragged into conflicts far beyond our own borders. Some countries, including our own, are being threatened with penalties for pursuing an independent foreign policy and for adopting a position of non-alignment.
“As African countries, we have painful memories of a time when proxy wars were waged on the soil of Africa by foreign superpowers.
“We have not forgotten the terrible, brutal legacy of first having our continent carved up and colonised by European countries, only to find ourselves once more pawns on a chessboard during the Cold War.
“We are not going back to that period in history. That is why I will say it again. South Africa has not been and will not be drawn into a contest between global powers.
“We will maintain our position on the peaceful resolution of conflict wherever those conflicts occur. Guided by the lessons of our history, we will continue to resist calls to abandon our independent and non-aligned foreign policy.”
XENOPHOBIA
“We are a people of many cultures, many languages and communities of many experiences. We speak different languages and have different customs, faiths and traditions. But we are bound together by the invisible thread that is our Africanness.
“Our Africanness is our largeness of spirit and our capacity to strive for co-existence even with those who have wronged us.
“Even as we South Africans exercise our national pride, this can never be an excuse to turn against other Africans who live in our midst or have sought refuge in our country.
“Let us find strength in our diversity. Let us forever strive to find the common ground that unites us as Africans instead of seeking out what divides us.”
A CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA
“Our eyes remain firmly fixed on the horizon as we work to achieve continental economic integration.
“The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a landmark achievement.
“We are greatly encouraged by progress being made towards the operationalisation of the AfCFTA.
“This includes the commencement of trade on a small scale in parts of East and West Africa; the training of small businesses taking place on new trade portals; and moves towards the operationalisation of the $10bn (R196.98bn) AfCFTA adjustment fund.”
COVID-19 PANDEMIC SHONE A LIGHT ON AFRICAN EXCELLENCE
“Our collective response to the Covid-19 pandemic gave new momentum to the cause of African integration. We learnt as Africans we have the means, the capacity and the political will to develop and implement solutions to Africa’s challenges.
“We were reminded that excellent, world-class expertise exists on our continent. It was eminent African scientists, supported by the World Health Organisation, that guided and advised countries on their responses and on evidence-based policymaking. It was African researchers in our country who detected new variants of the coronavirus and alerted the world.
“We asserted our right to equip ourselves with tools to prepare for future health emergencies and pushed for the transfer of technology and skills.
“The greatest lesson we learnt as Africa from the pandemic is to value and nurture our own capabilities.”
