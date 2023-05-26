The Presidency announced on Friday these powers, which are contained in the Electricity Regulations Act, have been transferred from Mantashe to Ramokgopa.
The powers would allow Ramokgopa to, among other things, direct procurement of new energy generation capacity to improve supply.
Ramokgopa can also determine the types of energy sources electricity can be generated from.
“The president’s delineation of powers and functions is directed at ensuring effective co-ordination and dedicated focus to deal more effectively and urgently with the crisis,” Magwenya said.
“The minister of electricity will, as the president indicated in the state of the nation address, oversee all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the national energy crisis committee. This will provide a single point of command for government’s efforts to close the shortfall in electricity supply.
“The minister will work full-time with the Eskom board and management to end load-shedding and ensure the energy action plan announced by the president is implemented without delay.”
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa assigns electricity minister's powers
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned his minister of electricity the powers necessary to deal with the load-shedding crisis.
His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Friday confirmed Ramaphosa had signed a proclamation that transfers to the minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa certain powers and functions in the Electricity Regulation Act.
Ramokgopa, appointed in March, has been operating without powers for more than two months. Though he has been visiting power stations and other stakeholders, Ramokgopa was effectively acting as a project manager as he had no real powers.
This comes after a protracted delay as Ramaphosa had to manoeuvre around taking some of the powers that resided with energy minister Gwede Mantashe to transfer to Ramokgopa.
Sunday Times last month reported the stumbling block was over the powers to procure new energy sources for Eskom — so much so that Ramokgopa is said to have told Ramaphosa, Mantashe and public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan he was willing to compromise and forgo the power to procure and finance energy as this was the stumbling block in him getting the powers he needed.
Electricity minister gets his powers, but they are not yet public
TimesLIVE
