WATCH | Zuma vs Ramaphosa case continues

26 May 2023 - 10:47 By TimesLIVE

The private prosecution case of President Cyril Ramaphosa by former president Jacob Zuma is back in court on Friday.

Zuma argues Ramaphosa in ‘the wrong court’ on private prosecution

If the high court decides it has jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa, it would not mean one law for Zuma and another for Ramaphosa, writes Franny Rabkin.
High court rejects Zuma’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment

Judge Lebogang Modiba said the remarks about ‘a Zuma law’ were ‘utterly inappropriate’
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma's legal teams are back in court on Thursday over Zuma's private prosecution.
