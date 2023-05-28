Politics

Ramaphosa appoints three-member independent panel to probe Russian vessel docking

28 May 2023 - 11:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a three-member independent panel to enquire into the circumstances of the docking of the Russian vessel. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavundla/Business Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a three-member independent panel to inquire into the circumstances of the docking of the Russian vessel Lady R in Simon’s Town in December.

Ramaphosa has appointed judge Phineas Mathale Deon Mojapelo as chairperson and advocate Leah Gcabashe and Enver Surty as the two other members of the panel.

He had announced on May 11 he would establish an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge.

According to the presidency, through this inquiry, the government will seek to establish the circumstances that led to the docking of the Russian cargo ship, the alleged loading of cargo and its departure from Simon’s Town between December 6 and 9.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa had decided to establish the inquiry because of the seriousness of the allegations, the extent of public interest and the impact of this matter on South Africa’s international relations.

The panel has been tasked to establish who was aware of the cargo ship’s arrival, any contents offloaded or loaded and the departure and destination of the cargo.

“Furthermore, the panel will evaluate whether constitutional, legal or other obligations were complied with in relation to the cargo ship’s arrival, its stay, the loading or offloading of its contents, and its departure,” he said.

Magwenya said the panel’s report will include recommendations on any steps that may need to be taken in light of their findings or as a result of any breaches that may have occurred.

“The panel will report directly to the president and will be supported administratively by personnel in the presidency assigned to this task by the director-general in the presidency.

He said the panel will finalise its investigation within 6 weeks of its appointment and will be expected to submit its report to the president within two weeks of concluding its work.

Magwenya said the panel may request an extension of this time frame should it be necessary. 

