Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s expulsion from the ANC is imminent.
This after he failed to meet the seven-day deadline to explain why he should not be expelled.
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee (NDC), led by party veteran Ralph Mgijima, has recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party.
Mgijima’s committee gave Magashule seven days, on May 23, to explain why he should not be expelled, a deadline that expired on Tuesday.
A senior party insider confirmed Magashule had not written back to explain why he should not be expelled.
“He’s as good as expelled now,” the insider said.
TimesLIVE had not been able to reach Magashule for comment at the time of publication and his reaction will be added to this story once obtained.
The NDC found Magashule guilty of contravening several sections of the ANC constitution for failing to apologise for his decision to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.
Magashule shocked many two years ago on the evening of May 5 when he issued a letter suspending Ramaphosa as the president of the ANC.
He issued the letter just hours after he was suspended by the party’s national working committee which effected the step-aside rule over his asbestos corruption case in Bloemfontein.
In the letter, Magashule informed Ramaphosa of his decision to unilaterally suspend him in relation to the CR17 sealed bank statements.
The ANC took Magashule to the disciplinary committee where he was directed to issue an apology to Ramaphosa, ANC members and its structures within a set time frame.
Magashule failed to honour the directive and was again hauled before the NDC on May 23 where he was given seven days to explain why he should not be expelled.
TimesLIVE
BREAKING | Ace Magashule 'as good as expelled' from ANC
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
