Private companies to add 4 gigawatts to grid by end of 2024
Operation Vulindlela presents measures the state is taking in a bid to compensate for the deteriorating performances of state-run companies
31 May 2023 - 14:35 By Antony Sguazzin and Rene Vollgraaff
South Africa expects private companies to add more than 4GW of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024 as the government accelerates efforts to increase private sector participation in its power, rail and water industries...
