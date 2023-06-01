Politics

Didn't the PA promise to turn Beaufort West into Dubai in the Karoo? — Inside Zille and McKenzie's exchange

01 June 2023 - 11:43
DA federal council chair Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Political squabbles between the DA and the Patriotic Alliance continue to play out in public, with Helen Zille questioning PA leader and ex-Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie's claims about turning the municipality into another Dubai. 

According to reports, Beaufort West municipality faces financial strain. Governance ratings agency Ratings Afrika (RA) said the municipality made a loss of R26m and had a liquidity shortfall of R53m in 2022. Beaufort West scored 21 out of 100 in financial fitness. 

“Didn't the PA promise to turn Beaufort West into 'Dubai in the Karoo'?” asked the DA federal council chairperson. 

The DA in Beaufort West said it was outraged by the abysmal state of governance under the PA.

It said the score confirmed the municipality had become the worst-performing municipality in the country and highlighted the PA's “commitment” to poor service delivery and financial mismanagement.

“Beaufort West has had three mayors since the 2021 municipal elections and yet the municipality remains trapped in a cycle of financial bankruptcy and inadequate service delivery.

“The PA's alliance with the ANC further highlights their disregard for the wellbeing of the community they are supposed to serve. The DA will not stand idly by while the PA and its alliance with the ANC continue to neglect the needs of Beaufort West. We call on the residents of Beaufort West to join us in demanding accountability from the PA and for a change in leadership that prioritises the wellbeing and prosperity of our municipality,” said the party. 

Responding, McKenzie said the PA found Beaufort West municipality in an “absolute mess”.

“People are dying in Hammanskraal under a DA government and you are worried about [the] PA. Prioritise Ouma [granny], prioritise please. [The] PA found an absolute mess and we will meet headwinds while fixing it steadily,” said McKenzie

“[The] PA is giving the DA heart palpitations. We are taking the Western Cape in 2024, they can lie all they like about us. It's sad to see the desperation.” 

McKenzie said his work in the Karoo could never be erased by “paid” media, saying the “Western Cape is changing hands”.

“When I took over as mayor of Central Karoo, Beaufort West was bankrupt and placed under a FRP [financial recovery plan] by the DA MEC of local government Anton Bredell. Why the need to lie to the public? Our media eats every lie by the DA,” he said.

