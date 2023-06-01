Politics

‘There is no space for him any more’: Reactions to Ace Magashule’s possible expulsion from ANC

01 June 2023 - 15:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule faces possible expulsion from the party. File photo.
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule faces possible expulsion from the party. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC weakened the powers of former secretary-general Ace Magashule for two years, killing his political career to ensure his exit would not negatively affect the party, according to Unisa political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze. 

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported the termination of Magashule's membership of the ANC was imminent. 

Kotze said Magashule’s two-year suspension from his position and being prevented from speaking at political events was a strategic move to ensure his exit would not have an effect.

“They have delayed taking a decision on the matter. They did want to do it too close to the time of their national conference because that could have backfired on them and influenced the dynamics of the conference,” he said. 

“I do not think firing him now would have a negative effect on the ANC. It has been a slow process of sidelining him, weakening and marginalising him in the ANC. 

“They are doing it now and in effect it is consolidating what over time has happened to Magashule, as he was completely sidelined. This was a way for [President Cyril] Ramaphosa to make sure Magashule does not make a comeback.”

From 'suspending' Ramaphosa to challenging his own suspension: A timeline of Ace Magashule vs ANC

Here is a timeline of Magashule vs the ANC.
Politics
6 hours ago

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee found Magashule contravened the party’s constitution by suspending party president Ramaphosa in May 2021.

Kotze said there was no longer a space for Magashule in the ANC, even if his membership was not terminated.  

“There is a new leadership elected. Fikile Mbalula is already in his position, there is no space left for him. He would only have an opportunity in leadership after five years, which would be too late for him because other people would have come in.”

Kotze said there are slim chances for Magashule to start a new party and be successful. 

“The space is very crowded, the party will go nowhere, it is not much of an option for him. Many of the people who used to be in the ANC and are pro-[former president Jacob] Zuma see the ATM as an option, maybe he might join them.

“It seems to be the end for him in the ANC.” 

See some of the reactions on Twitter:

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

IN PICS | Ace Magashule and co-accused's asbestos trial set for April 2024

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will have his day in court in April 2024, when the R255m asbestos corruption case goes to trial.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Magashule predicts 2023 will be challenging because of ‘ridiculous’ electricity price increase

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on citizens to brace for a difficult 2023, saying the country is going through a challenging ...
News
4 months ago

'Mbalula is not a boy!' Gwede Mantashe hits back at Ace Magashule

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has hit back at former ANC Free State strongman Ace Magashule, who on Friday called newly elected ANC ...
Politics
4 months ago

LISTEN | I have not stolen a cent from government: Ace Magashule

The former ANC secretary-general says the NPA is wasting time on his 'politically motivated' case.
Politics
4 months ago

Niehaus 'eyeing' Zuma, Magashule and Sisulu to join his RET movement

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus says he is in talks with former president Jacob Zuma, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and tourism ...
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BREAKING | Ace Magashule 'as good as expelled' from ANC Politics
  2. From 'suspending' Ramaphosa to challenging his own suspension: A timeline of ... Politics

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Ace Magashule 'as good as expelled' from ANC Politics
  2. South Africa grants immunity for Brics meetings after Putin invite, but this ... Politics
  3. South Africa must resolve the conundrum it finds itself in, warns Ukrainian ... Politics
  4. From weapon smuggling claims to ‘anarchist’: inside Steenhuisen and Mbalula's ... Politics
  5. Lamola presents bill to cushion whistle-blowers against financial ruin Politics

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president