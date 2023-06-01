The FF Plus leader lambasted the latest crime statistics for the last quarter of 2022/23 which showed violent crime had risen sharply.
“Murder and contact crimes, in particular, are getting out of hand with 76 murders being committed in the country every day. Femicide has increased by more than 20%,” he said.
Groenewald said it was interesting to note 2,324 of the murders committed during this first quarter related to vigilantism and “bundu court justice”, adding that it illustrated society had lost faith in the police force.
“Add to that the fact that the national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, has still not been granted his top-secret security clearance after more than a year. It means that he would be violating the law if he were to inspect secret documents. The situation is unhealthy and must be rectified,” he said.
He urged the government to not allow the water crisis to escalate as the power crisis had.
“The water issue is equally serious. People can still survive without power, but not without water.”
'We hear very little about the budget itself,' says IFP as opposition parties react to Presidency budget vote
Image: GCIS
IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi criticised the Presidency budget vote, saying there was a historical trend of political parties using the platform to take jabs at the ruling party instead of the business of the day.
“There is very little said about the actual budget. This debate becomes a platform to denounce the president and his party for every failure and scandal that has destroyed the credibility of the ruling party,” he said.
Buthelezi said he had tried over the years to speak to the actual budget, pointing out the absence of information on the president's audited performance, the huge chunk consumed by salaries, the skyrocketing expenditure and the duplication of reporting lines.
“I have done this because it is our duty as representatives of the people. We are now faced with the biggest Presidency our country has ever seen. Unlike other departments which parliament is actually able to extend oversight to, the Presidency complement has not translated to solutions. The problems persist and they are growing.”
Energy at the heart of Ramaphosa’s budget vote
The EFF did not hesitate to remind Ramaphosa about the dollar-stuffed sofa scandal, saying his evasion of accountability would not make the issue go away.
Red berets deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the independent panel report indicated the president might have committed serious misconduct and a violation of the constitution by acting in a way inconsistent with his office.
“That report which is not challenged, there is no counter perspective about the report, there is not even an intention to invalidate it — says that as the panel believes that there is a deliberate purpose to not report the crime. There was a deliberate intention not to investigate the commission of those crimes,” he said.
Shivambu said his party had written to the Presidency requesting a proper inquiry to deal with and confront the issue.
“We cannot hide this matter under the sofa forever. Let us deal with it. Also you are not going to be in office forever, just confront your sins and demons now. This issue of Phala Phala is not going to disappear,” he said.
UDM gives NPA ultimatum over Ramaphosa Phala Phala saga
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald accused the ruling party of not only succeeding in destroying the country's economy, but establishing a new form of apartheid.
He claimed its policies were racially-motivated, like affirmative action and BEE.
“Against this backdrop of decline, the FF Plus formulated an economic recovery plan for South Africa in co-operation with leading experts, like Prof Jannie Rossouw and Mike Holland, which highlights, among other things, the destructive impact of AA and BEE.
“The plan makes it abundantly clear that these destructive policies must be abolished. They must be replaced by a free-market system and principles based on skills transference. The report refers to this concept as BEST, or black economic skills transfer,” he said.
Steenhuisen slams 'out-of-touch' Ramaphosa over water quality issues amid cholera outbreak
