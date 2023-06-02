Speaking in parliament on Thursday, he pleaded with the private sector to help better the lives of South Africans. He emphasised co-operation with stakeholders such as businesses and civil society.
The unemployment rate is 32.9% for the first quarter of this year, up from 32.7% from the last quarter of 2022.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Ramaphosa appeals to businesses to employ jobless young citizens
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has again appealed to businesses to provide youth with experience and skills.
Listen to Ramaphosa:
