Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa appeals to businesses to employ jobless young citizens

02 June 2023 - 06:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again appealed to businesses to provide youth with experience and skills.

Listen to Ramaphosa:

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, he pleaded with the private sector to help better the lives of South Africans. He emphasised co-operation with stakeholders such as businesses and civil society.

The unemployment rate is 32.9% for the first quarter of this year, up from 32.7% from the last quarter of 2022.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Energy at the heart of Ramaphosa’s budget vote

At the heart of his presentation was South Africa's electricity energy crisis. Ramaphosa said “as we face some of the most difficult and severe ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa defends the size of his expanding presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the size of the presidency and the many inquiries he appoints to look into burning issues.
Politics
9 hours ago

Ramaphosa sending special envoy to G7 countries in bid to find peaceful solution to Russia-Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation to G7 countries in a bid to bring about a peaceful and negotiated end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Ace Magashule 'as good as expelled' from ANC Politics
  2. South Africa must resolve the conundrum it finds itself in, warns Ukrainian ... Politics
  3. South Africa grants immunity for Brics meetings after Putin invite, but this ... Politics
  4. How Ace Magashule plans to fight expulsion from ANC Politics
  5. From 'suspending' Ramaphosa to challenging his own suspension: A timeline of ... Politics

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president