LISTEN | ANC gave people impression of being 'Father Christmas' but we’re not: Mbalula

Governing party 'not in total control' and society also has to play its role, says SG

05 June 2023 - 17:02
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ANC has played the role of a “Father Christmas” government which provides free services but citizens blame the party for everything and abandoning its role, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Listen to Mbalula:

Responding to Sunday Times journalist Kgothatso Madisa on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast on the ANC's prospects in next year’s elections, Mbalula said they know what to do to not drop below 50%, but the party’s achilles heel is governance.

He said it has become the norm to blame the ANC for service delivery failure, mismanagement and maladministration. However, the governing party is not in total control as society has to also play its role.

