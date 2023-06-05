Politics

Ramokgopa's 'R6k Michael Kors sweater' gets tongues wagging

05 June 2023 - 14:32 By TImesLIVE
Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa's TV interview got people talking.
Image: Kgosientso Ramokgopa/Twitter

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's recent TV appearance has set tongues wagging, after he was seen wearing an expensive Michael Kors sweater.

Ramokgopa was wearing the white sweater in an interview on eNCA this week, which many were convinced was the same sweater sold by an online fashion site for R6,000. 

The sweater drew mixed reactions on social media, with many questioning its price and why he wore it.

A minister's salary is R2,473,682 and a deputy minister receives R2,037,129. 

In April, the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers proposed a 3.8% increase in salary and benefits for politicians and officials in 2023.

The proposed salary and benefits increases were recently published in the Government Gazette.

The commission said it consulted finance minister Enoch Godongwana, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, chief justice Raymond Zondo, the lower courts’ remuneration committee and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs before making the proposals.

The commission is responsible for making recommendations regarding the salaries and benefits of the president, deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MPs, judges, magistrates and other senior government officials.

The salary increases are not final and will need to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose salary is approved by parliament. 

