It's Honourable Manyi as ex-cabinet spokesperson heads to parliament

Former cabinet spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is going to parliament.
Manyi will be sworn in on Wednesday as an EFF MP, according to well-placed sources. He ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF last month, saying: “After careful thought and consideration, I have come to the conclusion I can serve South Africa better when in an organisation like the EFF.”
At the time, Manyi said his departure from the ATM was amicable, adding he hoped to be the bridge between the two parties.
The EFF is his third political home in the past four years.
In 2019, he announced he was leaving the ANC, as he felt he had "overstayed his welcome". He lambasted the ruling party, saying it was fatigued, captured and saturated.
He joined the ATM as one of its national executive members.
Manyi is official spokesperson for former president Zuma and the Jacob G Zuma Foundation.
He had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.
Another prominent South African who will be sworn in alongside Manyi is music legend and member of kwaito group Trompies, Eugene Mthethwa, who dumped the ANC last February to become an EFF member.
At the time, Mthethwa told SowetanLIVE he had been an ANC member since 1994.
He said he opted for the EFF because the party was sympathetic to the struggles of artists and the creative sector in general.
Mthethwa once chained himself to a pole in the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) reception in 2021, demanding to be paid his royalties.
He later said: “The EFF has been taking care of artists who have been with the party since its inception. Second, when I chained myself at Samro, Ringo Madlingozi was the only person who came to support me. The EFF even issued an official statement in support. Recently the party marched, calling for stadiums to be opened ... and for me that is consistency”.
Mthethwa referred TimesLIVE to the EFF for comment. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party would issue a statement in due course on MPs who will be sworn in.
