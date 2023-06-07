Attempts to reach EFF and Manyi for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.
EFF leader Julius Malema is known for talking tough when it comes to party members working hard to earn top positions. Speaking at a press conference last month, Malema hinted at changes in parliament when he said some members in the party’s caucus were lazy.
“There is some laziness that has creeped into the EFF parliamentary caucus, legislatures and councils. The vibrancy of the EFF can no longer be felt. We have experienced some level of deterioration.
“Some members may have to be excused very soon. We will not harbour laziness. We need to crack the whip and make sure people toe the line,” he said.
This not the first time Malema has axed “lazy” members. In June 2021, Malema disbanded Tshwane EFF leadership months before local government elections saying they were not launching new branches.
Here are some reactions to news of Manyi becoming an EFF MP:
‘No credibility or groundwork’: Manyi's swearing in as MP gets tongues wagging
Image: Alaister Russell
The appointment of Mzwanele Manyi as an EFF MP just weeks after joining the party has shocked some who claim he was “parachuted into parliament”.
TimesLIVE reported the former cabinet spokesperson Manyi was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday after joining the party last month.
ActionSA Gauteng executive committee member Siyanda Makhubo suggested the move was unfair to other EFF members.
“Barely a month as a member of the EFF, with no credibility or groundwork as an activist, Mzwanele Manyi will be sworn in to parliament as an MP without leading an EFF branch. If I was an EFF Member, I’d be mad,” Makhubo said.
Some on social media shared the same sentiment, saying Manyi was “parachuted into parliament” by the party. Others defended the party’s decision, saying he was well experienced in politics.
Manyi credits Steenhuisen for his decision to join the EFF
Attempts to reach EFF and Manyi for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.
EFF leader Julius Malema is known for talking tough when it comes to party members working hard to earn top positions. Speaking at a press conference last month, Malema hinted at changes in parliament when he said some members in the party’s caucus were lazy.
“There is some laziness that has creeped into the EFF parliamentary caucus, legislatures and councils. The vibrancy of the EFF can no longer be felt. We have experienced some level of deterioration.
“Some members may have to be excused very soon. We will not harbour laziness. We need to crack the whip and make sure people toe the line,” he said.
This not the first time Malema has axed “lazy” members. In June 2021, Malema disbanded Tshwane EFF leadership months before local government elections saying they were not launching new branches.
Here are some reactions to news of Manyi becoming an EFF MP:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Tshwane EFF demands removal of ‘President Ramaphosa, arrest Putin’ billboard
Malema responds to claims he ‘flip-flopped’ after inviting homophobic Prof Lumumba to EFF’s anniversary
WATCH | Malema says he wants Jacob Zuma to join EFF — the 'home of rehabilitation'
‘Your credentials speak volumes’ — Malema welcomes Manyi to EFF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos