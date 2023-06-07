Politics

Ramaphosa joins hands with business to end load-shedding, crime and corruption

07 June 2023 - 13:13
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with business on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa met with organised business to establish a partnership to urgently deal with obstacles that impede economic growth and job creation, his office said.

“This initiative will make a real and marked difference in rebuilding our economy and setting it on a path of sustained inclusive growth.

“It is driven by a shared determination to overcome the severe challenges we face and to mobilise the country’s substantial capabilities towards the achievement of that goal. We welcome this commitment from business and undertake as government to work to ensure the success of this partnership,” said Ramaphosa. 

On Wednesday Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said three immediate priority interventions agreed on were energy, transport and logistics and crime and corruption.

“CEOs of South Africa’s largest companies committed to contributing considerable skills and resources and to work through relevant partnership structures to address key priorities.”

During the meeting, Magwenya said it was agreed government and business will work together towards removing obstacles.

Business Unity South Africa vice-president Adrian Gore said: “South Africa has significant unrealised potential and this partnership agreement underscores business’ belief in our country and is a firm commitment to achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Business, working together with all partners, is ideally positioned to ensure a better future by turning the fly wheel for the benefit of all.”

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said in line with government’s commitment to mobilise the resources and capabilities of social partners to enable “collective action to address the challenges facing our country, the state welcomes the support of business in three priority focus areas, namely energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.”

“This will enable joint action, alongside other social partners, on these critical challenges to set our country on a path to recovery,” she said.

