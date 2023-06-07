Politics

State of the city debate adjourned as Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda takes ill

07 June 2023 - 15:29
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda of Al Jama-ah has reportedly fallen ill. File photo.
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda of Al Jama-ah has reportedly fallen ill. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has reportedly fallen ill and was forced to leave a council meeting where he was to respond to the state of the city debate on Wednesday. 

His office announced he was receiving medical attention after allegedly being unwell since Tuesday.

They reported he went against medical advice and delivered his address on Tuesday. Shortly afterwards, he left the chamber without addressing media. Several MMCs in his executive came to his defence, saying he had other engagements. 

On Wednesday, Gwamanda was not present for the start of the debate. 

The speaker, after seeking legal opinion on whether the mayor's presence was mandatory, announced they would adjourn for five minutes to wait for the mayor to arrive.

Joburg mayor a 'no show' at his own state of the city address debate

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was not present in the council chambers on Wednesday morning at the start of the state of the city address debate.
Politics
5 hours ago

Gwamanda later arrived in the council and was present for most of the debate.

The city said his condition deteriorated and the medical team on standby advised he be excused and go to a medical facility for treatment and observation.

The speaker adjourned the meeting before Gwamanda could respond to the debate.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

ActionSA lines up no-confidence motion in Johannesburg mayor after failure to 'clear his name'

ActionSA will try to unseat Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, saying he has consistently ducked from media opportunities to come clean over ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Joburg's no-show mayor not evading media ... he's just busy: Kenny Kunene

This is the third time Gwamanda has appeared to evade accountability, after damning allegations that he used to run a funeral burial scheme and ...
Politics
20 hours ago

LISTEN | 'We inherited a near-bankrupt city': Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered his maiden state of the city address on Tuesday.
Video & Podcasts
1 day ago

ActionSA threatens Joburg mayor with no confidence motion ahead of state of the city address

ActionSA has threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda should he not come clean allegations of fraud ...
Politics
1 day ago

'New political coalition reality has brought about a myriad of challenges,' says Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Aims to focus on infrastructure development and refurbishment, and facilitating job creation opportunities.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s game over’: Mbalula wants the Scorpions back Politics
  2. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  3. Mpho Phalatse pulls out of DA Joburg caucus leader race, ‘fears defeat’ Politics
  4. Ramokgopa's 'R6k Michael Kors sweater' gets tongues wagging Politics
  5. It's Honourable Manyi as ex-cabinet spokesperson heads to parliament Politics

Latest Videos

IN FULL: Redi Tlhabi's touching speech to Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial
'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial