Police top brass is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts regarding former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's allegations of "corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities" at the power utility.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Police top brass appears before Scopa on De Ruyter's Eskom corruption allegations
Police top brass is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts regarding former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's allegations of "corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities" at the power utility.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos