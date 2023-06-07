Politics

WATCH | Police top brass appears before Scopa on De Ruyter's Eskom corruption allegations

07 June 2023 - 09:59 By TIMESLIVE

Police top brass is meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts regarding former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's allegations of "corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities" at the power utility.

