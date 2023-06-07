Politics

WATCH | Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane due to testify

Scheduled for 10am

07 June 2023 - 10:06 By TIMESLIVE

Parliament's section 194 committee inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues its hearings on Wednesday with the testimony of Mkhwebane.

LISTEN | Audio recordings implicating Dyantyi, Majodina, Joemat-Pettersson will be made public: Mkhwebane

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC's Cyril Xaba to lead process to find new public protector

ANC MP Cyril Xaba will lead the parliamentary process to find a candidate to succeed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Politics
1 day ago

MPs unhappy about continued delays in Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

MPs have again raised concerns about delays in concluding the work of the section 194 committee established to inquire into suspended public ...
Politics
6 days ago

Mkhwebane gets new lawyers for parliamentary inquiry

The solicitor-general has appointed a new legal team to represent suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the parliamentary inquiry into her ...
Politics
1 week ago

Inquiry gives Mkhwebane two more days to prepare for proceedings

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will resume on Wednesday.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Mapisa-Nqakula warns: If the Mkhwebane inquiry isn't wrapped up in May, it may have to be abandoned

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the parliament inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
