The DA has launched a social development policy campaign to provide basic services and make social grants go further.
The party said it wants to increase the child support grant and extend the age cap above 18, lower the cost of food and create a national plan to tackle homelessness in South Africa.
The DA said without a national policy, there is now no fair distribution of funds across provinces to address homelessness. The party also proposes to increase safe spaces for children at risk of abuse, violence or risky activities.
The DA said the ANC had plundered the fiscus over the past three decades.
“Millions of the most vulnerable South Africans are now at severe risk of losing their grants because of a party that puts itself before its citizens,” it said.
“While social grants and other forms of social welfare are never an adequate substitute for economic growth and job creation, they play a vital role in protecting the most vulnerable in society from extreme poverty.”
Lowering the cost of food, and universal health coverage: inside the DA's social grants plan
DA wants child grants to be increased, extend beyond age 18 if still at school
Some of the key interventions the DA proposes:
“Social grants are a constitutional right and any suggestion that the DA would take them away if elected into national government is patently false and misleading,” the party added.
