“When the IMC has finalised its work and updates cabinet after considering the options, an announcement will be made on a final decision as to whether SA will host the Brics summit. As it stands, we are moving in preparation to host the summit,” said Ntshavheni.
While the cabinet was “considering all options”, it would only announce a decision on how it will proceed when the IMC has briefed cabinet, she said.
“I would not want to speak about the things the committee is doing. That remains classified for the duration of their work. In terms of the duration, it is until the decisions are made on how we proceed given the ICC warrant of arrest of President Putin. For now, it continues with its work.”
Responding to South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s warning that South Africa’s closeness to Russia, Ntshavheni said: “He always says we must not comment on monetary policy and he says he must not comment on government policy”.
Asked about the president’s virtual meeting with Putin, Ntshavheni said there was nothing untoward about the engagement and added that Ramaphosa would be calling Chinese President Xi Jinping soon under similar terms as well.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
No decision yet to move Brics summit to another country: Ntshavheni
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says there are no plans yet by the government to forgo hosting the August Brics summit, adding that this would only be changed after the outcomes of an interministerial committee (IMC) looking into the matter.
She addressed reporters on Thursday afternoon during a briefing on Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the August summit in Johannesburg, which places South Africa in an awkward position as a signatory to the Rome Statutes.
Speculation has been rife that South Africa may consider requesting that the Brics summit be moved to China to avoid South Africa having to arrest Putin for war crimes, in line with a warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Ntshavheni said an IMC established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May will continue to consider South Africa’s options. She said the cabinet will be guided by its outcomes on whether to arrest Putin if he comes to South Africa or to host the summit at all.
Presidency confirms Ramaphosa’s phone call with Putin
“When the IMC has finalised its work and updates cabinet after considering the options, an announcement will be made on a final decision as to whether SA will host the Brics summit. As it stands, we are moving in preparation to host the summit,” said Ntshavheni.
While the cabinet was “considering all options”, it would only announce a decision on how it will proceed when the IMC has briefed cabinet, she said.
“I would not want to speak about the things the committee is doing. That remains classified for the duration of their work. In terms of the duration, it is until the decisions are made on how we proceed given the ICC warrant of arrest of President Putin. For now, it continues with its work.”
Responding to South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s warning that South Africa’s closeness to Russia, Ntshavheni said: “He always says we must not comment on monetary policy and he says he must not comment on government policy”.
Asked about the president’s virtual meeting with Putin, Ntshavheni said there was nothing untoward about the engagement and added that Ramaphosa would be calling Chinese President Xi Jinping soon under similar terms as well.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
What Ukraine wants African leaders to do before their peace mission to Kyiv, Moscow
West or Russia? Why not both? Patel tells parliament SA can deepen all trade ties
'I don’t care where Brics summit is held. What matters is respect for rules and principle': Ukraine foreign minister
Putin matter will be well-handled, Ramaphosa assures SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos