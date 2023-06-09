Mkhwebane blames PPSA for delays as section 194 inquiry changes way forward

While committee members agreed to the proposed way forward, Mkhwebane rejected it and blamed the PPSA for the delays. Her issues with finding an attorney would have easily been resolved had the PPSA allowed her to appoint the attorney of her choice, she said.
She requested the PPSA to appoint an attorney from its panel of attorneys, with her preference being RMT Attorneys.
“The PPSA managed to appoint Chaane, why not appoint another one? The PPSA CEO and the deputy public protector are the ones causing these delays, confusion and this mess because we should be cordial on this matter, sit down and see how we can speedily assist this process.”
Dyantyi said the committee could not rule on operations of the PPSA but before adjourning the sitting, Mkhwebane brought up her request for him to recuse himself.
She brought a request on Wednesday for Dyantyi to voluntarily recuse himself after allegations that he and the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson tried to solicit a bribe from Mkhwebane’s husband David Skhosana.
But Dyantyi repeated the deadline of 1pm was still pending for a formal written application for recusal.
“I don’t have an attorney and my attorneys have written to you — and in a legal process, I am entitled to the reasons why you refuse to recuse yourself,” she said.
The matter was adjourned. In the meantime, Dyantyi would issue directives to the committee on the way forward, including a timeline.
Parliament's section 194 inquiry committee has amended procedures after another delay, which suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane blames on her office.
The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed on Friday after a postponement due to her legal representative, advocate Hope Chaane, being hospitalised.
Friday also marked a year since she was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
State attorney Isaac Chowe was appointed as Mkhwebane’s attorney after the public protector's office (PPSA) terminated the services of Chaane due to the hospitalisation.
Chowe told the committee Mkhwebane refused to be represented by him. Her reasons were that it would be a conflict of interest and his appointment was made without her involvement.
“Mkhwebane is declining to be represented by the state attorney in Pretoria or any state attorney due to her concern of conflict of interest.”
The state attorney in Cape Town is appointed as evidence leader and Mkhwebane argued the state attorney in Pretoria cannot be on the opposing side on her behalf.
]“Once a client objects to a representation by an attorney, it stands that it would be unethical for me to even start to proceed and address the committee as attorney of record for Mkhwebane,” Chowe said.
Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi ruled an alternative way forward which would involve written evidence and testimonies to avoid further delays and to remain within the R4m budget allocated by the PPSA.
Committee members and evidence leaders will put all questions in writing on any subject relating to the charges, which will be provided to Mkhwebane for response. Should she want to respond orally, it should be by no later than a day after receiving the question to provide evidence leaders and members to put the questions to her orally, Dyantyi ruled.
“A counsel may re-examine her to clarify anything arising from this question. If her preference is to proceed and respond in writing, I will allow her time to do so,” he said.
In the meantime, Mkhwebane is permitted to submit additions to her statements in writing should she want to do so. This would be done under oath.
“Should the public protector fail to answer, the committee will have no choice but to make its findings based on the evidence before it, including her statements which were done under oath,” he said.
