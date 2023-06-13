“I am here this morning to reassure you that I have fully recovered. I am here to carry out and fully dispatch my duties as the executive mayor in the city,” he said.
Gwamanda is expected to respond to the debate in council on Tuesday.
The city's budget speech is also scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, at 2pm, by finance MMC Dada Morero.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | I have fully recovered, says Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is back at his post after an “illness” that resulted in the abrupt adjournment of last week's state of the city debate.
Gwamanda was seemingly forced to leave a council meeting before responding to questions on June 7.
His office said he received medical attention after falling ill on June 6, the day he delivered his address on the matter.
“I am here this morning to reassure you that I have fully recovered. I am here to carry out and fully dispatch my duties as the executive mayor in the city,” he said.
Gwamanda is expected to respond to the debate in council on Tuesday.
The city's budget speech is also scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, at 2pm, by finance MMC Dada Morero.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Will the mayor show up? Debate on Joburg's state of the city address resumes
Joburg council speaker warns city will be placed under administration should budget not be approved
DA tells Joburg mayor Gwamanda is 'out of touch, has no plan' for the city
WATCH | State of the city debate adjourned as Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda takes ill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos