Politics

WATCH | Will the mayor show up? Debate on Joburg's state of the city address resumes

13 June 2023 - 10:35 By TIMESLIVE

The debate on Johannesburg's state of the city address resumes on Tuesday after being adjourned when mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was rushed to hospital last week.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Joburg council speaker warns city will be placed under administration should budget not be approved

City of Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has warned that should the budget speech not receive the support of the majority of ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Water woes continue in parts of Joburg after another City Power substation is destroyed by fire

Johannesburg Water has warned its water system will be affected after the Brixton transformer substation was gutted by a fire.
News
1 day ago

DA tells Joburg mayor Gwamanda is 'out of touch, has no plan' for the city

The DA in Johannesburg has slammed the state of the city address by mayor Kabelo Gwamanda on Tuesday, saying it revealed he had no plan for the ...
Politics
4 days ago

New DA Joburg caucus leader appoints her shadow mayoral committee

Newly elected DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku has announced her team of councillors who form part of the shadow mayoral ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa sends SOS to Xi Jinping over Putin visit Politics
  2. Ace Magashule expelled from the ANC Politics
  3. Talk of sanctions undermines sovereignty and stability of SA economy — ... Politics
  4. Parliamentary chief ‘runs parallel administration’ Politics
  5. 'Please keep my seat warm next to you': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hints at joining ... Politics

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video