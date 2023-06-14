Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mashatile answers questions in parliament

14 June 2023 - 14:09 By TImesLIVE

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is answering questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

Pension funds investment important for economic growth, says Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says it is important to ensure pension funds investments are used for economic growth and development.
2 days ago

Is Ramaphosa’s high-profile deputy positioning himself for succession?

Paul Mashatile is seldom out of the public eye — we should get used to that, because things are likely to change after next year’s elections.
1 week ago

Lawmakers pass contentious health insurance law

The National Assembly approved a law that will pave the way for the introduction of universal health insurance, a plan its critics argue will be ...
7 hours ago
