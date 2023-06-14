Deputy president Paul Mashatile is answering questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Mashatile answers questions in parliament
Deputy president Paul Mashatile is answering questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Pension funds investment important for economic growth, says Mashatile
Is Ramaphosa’s high-profile deputy positioning himself for succession?
Lawmakers pass contentious health insurance law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos