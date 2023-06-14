Politics

WATCH | Tina Joemat-Pettersson memorial service

14 June 2023 - 11:50 By TIMESLIVE

Courtesy of SABC

ANC members gathered in Kimberley on Wednesday for the party's official memorial service for Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

The former minister died last week amid claims she was one of three ANC MPs who solicited a bribe from suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'They killed Tina Joemat-Pettersson': Busisiwe Mkhwebane blames all arms of state

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has fingered all arms of the state in the death of Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the chairperson of ...
News
22 hours ago

Parliament denies tension between Joemat-Pettersson’s sons and Mapisa-Nqakula

Parliament has denied claims of tension between the family of the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘Biggest corruption scandal’: Mkhwebane releases much-anticipated audio recordings

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released audio recording evidence allegedly implicating section 194 committee chair Richard Dyantyi, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa sends SOS to Xi Jinping over Putin visit Politics
  2. Ethics committee warns Mkhwebane: Don't release audio evidence of bribery Politics
  3. Ace Magashule expelled from the ANC Politics
  4. Talk of sanctions undermines sovereignty and stability of SA economy — ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa hits back over Mabuyane’s urgent court application Politics

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video