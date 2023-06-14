Politics

‘We have the numbers,’ says Joburg finance MMC ahead of budget vote

14 June 2023 - 14:53
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero says he is lobbying councillors to approve the budget.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Johannesburg finance MMC Dada Morero says he is confident the budget vote will sway in his favour and will be approved by a majority of councillors.

Morero delivered his budget speech on Tuesday where he outlined the dire state of the city’s coffers and how his team plans to configure the city’s finances to deliver on its promises.

“As the government of local unity, we have the numbers. But we are not going to use the arrogance of numbers to pass the budget, we will continue to persuade parties to support this budget,” he said.

The finance MMC said they have been in a consultative process with parties regarding the city’s financial standing.

“We might have spoken to them before the budget and indicated what is there, but as independent parties they will then make their decision,” he said.

Morero said he remained hopeful that political parties would support the budget on the understanding that the coalition government was correcting problems that have been in the city for some time. 

“We need everybody to contribute towards making this city a better one. And once we do that, then the politics can come in and we can argue and debate in council but knowing that we are keeping the city afloat. Otherwise there won’t be a city to fight over if we don’t address the finances.”

The budget debate is scheduled for Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

