'No foolish administrative or legal mistakes': Lamola slams claims of 'failed' Gupta extradition
Image: GCIS
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has hit back at suggestions the government failed in its bid to have the Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The government came under fire from opposition parties, accusing it of making errors while trying to bring the Guptas back to South Africa to face the music.
GOOD MP Brett Herron submitted a request to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for an urgent debate on the matter after an UAE court denied the request to extradite the Gupta brothers earlier this year based on a technicality.
Responding during the debate, Lamola said claims the government was not being truthful about the Gupta brothers' extradition process was “cheap political scoring”.
“The UAE implements civil and Sharia laws in their legal framework. The legal framework in the UAE is a unique amalgamation of Islamic Sharia principles and civil laws from Egypt and France. Only family members can access the court system in the UAE.
“No South African diplomat, or anyone, was aware of the court case when it sat because, unlike our courts, it’s not an open court system. It happened and we were informed on the date that we informed South Africans. We wasted no time. We informed South Africans in real time when we received the note verbally,” he said.
Task team from SA, UAE to discuss new extradition bid for Gupta brothers
Lamola dismissed suggestions the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) botched the paperwork for the extradition request.
“There is no foolish administrative or legal mistakes from the South African government, neither did we bungle this extradition request,” he said.
“Before submitting the request, there was co-operation and engagement between the two central authorities, including the prosecuting authorities of both countries. The UAE authorities confirmed and certified the documents we have submitted in the UAE are in compliance with the extradition agreement
“The processes and documents were therefore submitted by the prosecuting authority of the UAE in the courts of the UAE on behalf of the South African government. If an extradition request is brought to South Africa, it’s the prosecuting authority in South Africa that prosecutes and deals with the matter here in South Africa.”
Lamola said the government has sourced technical expertise outside the NPA to strengthen the case presented to the UAE authorities.
“This is the appointment of senior counsels of various complexities and skills. That is a deliberate action by the South African government to assist the NPA to do their job without any fear, favour or prejudice.”
He said about 25 external counsel were sourced to assist this process.
“We put our money where our mouth is. This is a demonstration of the fight against corruption and to ensure accountability.
“We are calling for calm. As the government of this country, we will ensure the Guptas come back to South Africa to account for their sins and for their crimes. There will be accountability. It may take time because of the protracted nature of extradition, but it will happen. They will one day face accountability in the courts of our country.”
