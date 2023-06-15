POLL | Do you think it’s the right move for Malema to court Magashule?

Magashule told SABC News he would remain in politics.
Image: Masi Losi
EFF leader Julius Malema's revelation that his party is in talks with expelled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has drawn mixed reactions.
Magashule was expelled from the governing party this week, after its national disciplinary committee found he contravened its constitution by “suspending” party president Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.
Magashule's dismissal sparked fierce debate and speculation about his future.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Malema said his party had spoken to Magashule about joining the EFF.
“I’m talking to him. We’re at an advanced stage of the discussions. Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s important that you talk to everyone.
“I’m talking to the man. When I say I’m talking to the man, I mean the EFF is in advanced engagements with Magashule.”
He said an announcement would be made once discussions had been concluded.
While some welcomed the move, others said it could tarnish the EFF's image.
