WATCH LIVE | 2023 National Youth Day celebrations

16 June 2023 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of the SABC.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile will lead the main National Youth Day event in Bloemfontein on Friday, under the theme "Accelerating Youth Economic Emancipation for a Sustainable Future".

READ MORE:

NELVIS QEKEMA | Young people, rise to shape the world you wish to inherit

Lessons for the youth from the June 16 1976 uprising
20 hours ago

SA’s liberation war veterans are angry. Here’s why

Empty promises and a department that’s supposed to look after military veterans, but doesn’t, are unacceptable
1 year ago

FREE TO READ | Youth Day: overcoming the challenges

Youth Day magazine outlines the problems faced by the younger generation, with a scarcity of jobs the most pressing
22 hours ago
