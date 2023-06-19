The EFF in Gauteng has accused provincial premier Panyaza Lesufi of using the Nasi iSpani job initiative for political gain ahead of the 2024 elections.
The Gauteng government on Youth Day advertised “8,000 new jobs for youth” and 6,000 more jobs will be advertised in July.
Lesufi said the province was “filling all vacant and funded permanent jobs across all departments within the Gauteng provincial government as we open opportunities for all”.
The EFF called for the establishment of an independent body to monitor the human resources process.
“The ANC in government has seized the opportunity and is using these jobs for political electioneering by presenting them as their party programmes.
“By advertising these government jobs through and as ANC programmes, premier Panyaza Lesufi has muddied the recruitment process, bought confusion and blurred the dividing line between government and party functions,” said the red berets.
Gauteng EFF accuses Lesufi of using provincial job initiative for political gain
Image: Antonio Muchave
What you need to know about Youth Day employment initiatives
The EFF said as the 2024 general elections draw closer, the ANC cannot conceal its desperation.
“The abuse of the extended public works programmes through the backdoor hiring of ANC card-carrying members as crime prevention wardens ... while denying the rest of the people of Gauteng a fair application process, bares evidence to this fact,” it said.
“We reiterate our call for the establishment of an independent body to oversee the process of shortlisting and appointments to make sure these jobs are given to citizens who applied and meet the requirements regardless of partisanship.”
