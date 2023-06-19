In an interview on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast released on Sunday, Malema said there are no permanent enemies in politics and former president Jacob Zuma has never been his enemy.
“I must treat Zuma different from how Mandela treated the enemy?” Malema asked.
He was also asked about embracing the RET faction after Mzwanele Manyi recently joined the red berets and Malema confirmed he’s in talks with expelled former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Listen to the full interview with Malema for free on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast.
LISTEN | ‘Zuma has never been my enemy’: Malema addresses 'flip-flopper' criticism
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Why was former president Nelson Mandela not called a flip-flopper, EFF leader Julius Malema wants to know.
Malema believes if he is considered a flip-flopper, then so should Mandela be — for “fitting the narrative of the white establishment” and making FW de Klerk his deputy.
Listen to Malema:
