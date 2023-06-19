Politics

LISTEN | ‘Zuma has never been my enemy’: Malema addresses 'flip-flopper' criticism

19 June 2023 - 14:26
EFF leader Julius Malema says if he's a flip-flopper, why was former president Nelson Mandela not called the same? File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema says if he's a flip-flopper, why was former president Nelson Mandela not called the same? File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Why was former president Nelson Mandela not called a flip-flopper, EFF leader Julius Malema wants to know.

Malema believes if he is considered a flip-flopper, then so should Mandela be — for “fitting the narrative of the white establishment” and making FW de Klerk his deputy.

Listen to Malema:

In an interview on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast released on Sunday, Malema said there are no permanent enemies in politics and former president Jacob Zuma has never been his enemy.

“I must treat Zuma different from how Mandela treated the enemy?” Malema asked.

He was also asked about embracing the RET faction after Mzwanele Manyi recently joined the red berets and Malema confirmed he’s in talks with expelled former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Listen to the full interview with Malema for free on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | 'I'm ready to be president'

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Stellenbosch’ are among his bogeymen, and Julius Malema won’t join any coalition in which Cyril Ramaphosa or John Steenhuisen are ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EFF 'waters the trees of the spirits of the youth of 1976'

EFF leader Julius Malema wants a university campus in every mineral-rich region of the country.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘I’m talking to Ace Magashule’ – EFF leader Julius Malema reveals talks to woo ex-ANC boss

EFF president Julius Malema has revealed that his party is in talks with expelled former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to join the red berets.
Politics
4 days ago

POLL | Do you think it’s the right move for Malema to court Magashule?

Do you think Malema is right to try to get Ace to join the EFF or will it do more harm than good?
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  2. Poland wants Walus to be freed and repatriated Politics
  3. Joburg mayor Gwamanda ran illegal funeral scheme: FSCA Politics
  4. Polish government says SAA plane with Ramaphosa's security was carrying ... Politics
  5. No law allowing impeachment inquiry to continue after Mkhwebane's term ends Politics

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin