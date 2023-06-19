“This initiative has been historic in that it is the first time African leaders have embarked on a peace mission beyond the shores of the continent. Although the delegation comprised countries that have taken diverse positions on the UN resolutions on the conflict, the countries represented have all taken a non-aligned stance on this issue,” he said.
Positive reception means peace proposal will be considered, says Ramaphosa
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
President Cyril Ramaphosa says one of the key achievements of the African peace mission was the positive reception received from Russia and Ukraine.
Citing it as “encouraging”, Ramaphosa said this provided cause for optimism that their proposals will be given consideration.
“As African leaders, our primary concern is for the lives of the people directly affected by the conflict. We believe everything should be done to end the fighting to prevent further loss of life, injury, displacement and destruction,” he said.
Ramaphosa was among a delegation of African presidents from Senegal, the Comoros and Zambia together with the prime minister of Egypt and envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda.
In his weekly newsletter, the president said the African delegation to the Ukraine and Russian federation was a mission to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
“Last Friday we met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital Kyiv, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.
“We presented a 10-point proposal that we as African leaders believe can contribute to efforts that have been made by parties to bring the conflict to an end,” he said.
The president revealed that included in the proposal are calls for a de-escalation of fighting and for negotiations to start with urgency.
He said their proposal included the release of prisoners of war and return of children, for greater humanitarian support and for reconstruction efforts to be prioritised.
“We affirmed the sovereignty of countries should be respected in line with the principles of the UN Charter. We highlighted the urgent need that the security of both nations should be guaranteed,” he said.
Ramaphosa slammed the misconception that the conflict was far removed from the realities of African nations, saying the international community needed to work together to prevent further suffering.
“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is having a very real effect on African countries and economies. We made the point to the Ukrainian and Russian presidents that while we undertook this mission as members of the international community committed to peace building, we as the African continent also have a material interest in seeing a resolution to the conflict,” he said.
The president said because Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of grains and producers of fertiliser destined for African markets, according to the African Development Bank the conflict has “triggered a shortage of about 30-million tonnes of grains on the African continent, along with a sharp increase in cost”.
“African countries are negatively affected by the rising costs of food and energy. Supply chain disruptions have caused a shortage of farming inputs such as fertilisers threatening the food security of a number of African countries,” he said.
Ramaphosa revealed another point of the peace proposal put forward by African leaders is for the opening up of the movement of grains across the Black Sea.
