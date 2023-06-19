The organisation was in a difficult situation, with its unity and cohesion severely eroded, electoral fortunes had turned for the worst worse with dysfunctional structures, he said.
Western Cape ANC ready to elect new leadership, says Lerumo Kalako
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The ANC in the Western Cape says it expects 700 delegates to converge on Cape Town’s International Convention Centre this weekend as the party is set to elect its provincial leaders for the first time in eight years.
The incoming leadership will lead the party’s campaign towards next year’s general election. At this week’s event, conference delegates will discuss the approach towards the polls where the provincial ANC is hoping to take the governing DA below 50%.
Lerumo Kalako, the head of the interim provincial committee (IPC) that has been running the affairs of the party since August 2019, said 650 of the delegates will come from branches, regional executive committees, IPC and party leagues. The rest will be guests from the alliance partners, fraternal organisations and the media.
He was addressing journalists on Monday about preparations for the three-day conference starting on Friday.
Kalako said after its appointment, the IPC embarked on extensive renewing and rebuilding ANC structures in the province.
“From time to time, questions were asked about the ability of this IPC to deliver on the terms of reference given to it by the national executive committee (NEC), this was largely because people confined themselves to matters relating to organising a conference, whereas the terms of references were quite extensive and clear on what needed to be done,” he said.
‘We’re ready for this type of shenanigans’: Mbalula slams video of people burning ANC regalia
The organisation was in a difficult situation, with its unity and cohesion severely eroded, electoral fortunes had turned for the worst worse with dysfunctional structures, he said.
“Frankly we had paper-based branches with no real active presence on the ground.”
Kalako said this was happening at time of “growing arrogance” by the DA which sought “to further entrench and deepen its racist culture”, and skew development trajectory leaving poor people in complete squalor.
“We operated as this IPC within those conditions and what worsened the situation was the Covid-19 pandemic which made our organising work more difficult due to a number of restrictions imposed by it.”
The party has met the 70% threshold of branch general meetings (BGMs) which is a requirement to hold a provincial conference. Unlike many before, the BGMs were characterised by robustness and open democratic practices, said Kalako.
Sunday Times reported last week that the battle for the chair is expected to be between senior MP Richard Dyantyi, ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore and senior government official Justin de Allende.
Sources claim former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat, legislator Nomi Nkondlo and former deputy provincial secretary Thandi Manikivana were among favourites for the powerful provincial secretary position.
