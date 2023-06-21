Politics

Panyaza Lesufi says Gauteng job opportunities with no age restrictions are in the pipeline

21 June 2023 - 16:46 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has promised jobs without age restrictions. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

About 8,000 jobs advertised by the Gauteng government with an age restriction of 35 has left those older and unemployed feeling their cries have been ignored. 

However, premier Panyaza Lesufi responded to the concerns, saying: “We are committed to support all ages but we can’t donate our future, the youth, to alcohol, drugs and gender-based violence. We have to take a stand and on this one I am unapologetic.

“More opportunities without age restrictions are coming,” he said.

Age restrictions have been a thorny issue for years.

In 2014, Daluxolo Nicholas Sali, who was a police reservist for years but was rejected for permanent appointment because of age, took the police ministry to the Constitutional Court, accusing them of unfair discrimination. 

Panyaza Lesufi vows full account of every CV submitted for Youth Day jobs initiative

All applicants' details were captured on the system and if their printed CVs cannot be found, officials will contact them to ask them to resubmit, ...
News
1 day ago

According to court papers, Sali worked as a police reservist in Gqeberha from 2006 and applied to be a full-time officer in 2009. At that time, Sali was 41. He applied for two posts — one had an age restriction of 40 and the other 41 to 45. He was rejected because of age despite passing fitness tests and training. 

“After his application he was required to take various tests, including a medical examination to determine his state of health. He was successful in all tests. He also passed a physical fitness assessment.   

“He was informed of the decision not to appoint him to the vacancies. The reason, he was told, was that he was above the age of 40 years,” the papers read. 

Sali lost the battle in the Constitutional Court. His case highlights the struggle of those over the youth age limit but unemployed. 

 The debate on age restrictions continues on social media:

