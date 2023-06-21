Speaking on SABC News, Magashule said he would remain involved in the political arena.
‘Reminiscing about our struggle collaboration days’: Inside Holomisa and Magashule’s coffee date
Image: Bantu Holomisa/Twitter
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has praised former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for his “commitment” to “building” South Africa after his expulsion from the ruling party.
Holomisa had coffee with Magashule this week, where they reminisced about their “struggle collaboration days”.
Magashule was expelled from the ANC after the party's national disciplinary committee found him guilty of contravening its rules and constitution.
“Just had coffee with Ace Magashule in Gauteng. Reminiscing about our struggle collaboration days. It was pleasing to hear from him that he is still committed to lend his shoulder in building SA, notwithstanding his departure from his former organisation. All the best, Ace,” said Holomisa.
Holomisa hit back at many who criticised his coffee date with Magashule.
“Nihamba nixake nina Njengele, umntu ebeningavani naye (You guys tend to be flip-floppers, a person you did not get along with) just so long ago now is worthy enough for coffee dates. Inene (truly) there are no permanent enemies in politics,” said one social media user.
“Uyakubhideka ke mfana wakuthi. Ndibabulisa bonke, ndifote nabo, abanye ndidlale nabo igolf (Don't get confused. I greet all of them, take pictures with them and play golf with some of them). Just this past weekend of 16, 18 -20/6/23, I met leaders. They are not my enemies. I can also meet your leader if you have any. Manage your stress,” Holomisa responded.
Speaking on SABC News, Magashule said he would remain involved in the political arena.
“I am very well. It is well with my soul. I am still jumping like a tennis ball, running like a cheetah, and floating like a butterfly. I am still involved in politics, I am going nowhere,” he said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed his party had spoken to Magashule about joining the red berets.
“I’m talking to him. We’re at an advanced stage of discussions. Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s important you talk to everyone.
“I’m talking to the man. When I say I’m talking to the man, I mean the EFF is in advanced engagements with Magashule.”
He said an announcement would be made when discussions had been concluded.
