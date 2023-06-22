The EFF says it has accepted the apology from a manager of an estate in Centurion who had removed the party’s 10th anniversary posters in the complex.
According to the EFF Tshwane region, the Stone Ridge Estate manager removed the posters on Monday despite them being placed legally.
“By removing the posters, he is attempting to silence the voices of those who support the EFF and its message. This is a form of discrimination that is all too common in South Africa, where racism is deeply ingrained in the social fabric,” said EFF regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu.
The manager has since apologised to the party’s leadership and committed to putting back the posters, Ramabodu said.
He said the party accepted the manager's commitment to rectify the situation and would check on Thursday to verify the posters have been reinstalled in the complex.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Centurion estate 'apologises' for removing EFF 10th anniversary posters
Party says a manager of an estate in Centurion has apologised for taking down the 10th anniversary posters and committed to putting them back up
Image: Twitter/Economic Freedom Fighters
The EFF says it has accepted the apology from a manager of an estate in Centurion who had removed the party’s 10th anniversary posters in the complex.
According to the EFF Tshwane region, the Stone Ridge Estate manager removed the posters on Monday despite them being placed legally.
“By removing the posters, he is attempting to silence the voices of those who support the EFF and its message. This is a form of discrimination that is all too common in South Africa, where racism is deeply ingrained in the social fabric,” said EFF regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu.
The manager has since apologised to the party’s leadership and committed to putting back the posters, Ramabodu said.
He said the party accepted the manager's commitment to rectify the situation and would check on Thursday to verify the posters have been reinstalled in the complex.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
AfriForum triumphs as court prohibits EFF’s call to invade land illegally
Malema’s concerns about the NHI bill
Malema calls for unemployed graduate stipends, with matriculants to get R1,000
LISTEN | ‘Zuma has never been my enemy’: Malema addresses 'flip-flopper' criticism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos