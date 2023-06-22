Politics

Centurion estate 'apologises' for removing EFF 10th anniversary posters

Party says a manager of an estate in Centurion has apologised for taking down the 10th anniversary posters and committed to putting them back up

22 June 2023 - 10:12
The EFF's 10th anniversary posters were taken down by a manager of an estate who has since apologised to the party's leadership and committed to putting the posters back up.
Image: Twitter/Economic Freedom Fighters

The EFF says it has accepted the apology from a manager of an estate in Centurion who had removed the party’s 10th anniversary posters in the complex.

According to the EFF Tshwane region, the Stone Ridge Estate manager removed the posters on Monday despite them being placed legally.

“By removing the posters, he is attempting to silence the voices of those who support the EFF and its message. This is a form of discrimination that is all too common in South Africa, where racism is deeply ingrained in the social fabric,” said EFF regional leader Obakeng Ramabodu.

The manager has since apologised to the party’s leadership and committed to putting back the posters, Ramabodu said.

He said the party accepted the manager's commitment to rectify the situation and would check on Thursday to verify the posters have been reinstalled in the complex.

