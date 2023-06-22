Politics

DA-led coalition vows to unseat 'incompetent' Tshwane speaker

22 June 2023 - 16:11
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
The Tshwane DA-led coalition has resolved to table a motion of no confidence in the speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Tshwane DA-led coalition has vowed to unseat speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana after accusations that he has blocked no-confidence motions against him in the past.

Ndzwanana is from the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The multiparty coalition said since Ndzwanana's election in March, he had “consistently proven himself incompetent and fails to understand and implement basic rules of council”.

ActionSA Tshwane caucus leader Jackie Mathabathe, on behalf of the coalition, said the speaker destabilised council proceedings using his office to advance partisan interests and has blocked all efforts to have him removed.

While we appreciate the powers the speaker has to approve or deny issues to be tabled in council, his powers do not afford him the luxury to do so arbitrarily without just cause,” Mathabathe said.

ActionSA believes Ndzwanana’s election, and the possible bribery of councillors to get him elected, was a part of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the ANC’s ploy to destabilise coalition governments ahead of the 2024 elections to secure a majority.

Tshwane speaker no-confidence motion adjourned after DA multiparty court bid dismissed with costs

The Tshwane council meeting intended to debate a motion of no confidence in speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has been adjourned after the dismissal of a ...
Politics
2 months ago

“There can be no stability in Tshwane council when the ANC-EFF sponsored speaker is actively attempting to thwart the efforts made by the multiparty coalition government to normalise municipal operations in the country’s capital,” he said.

Mathabathe said the new motion submitted is set to be heard in council on June 29.

“Should the speaker attempt to block the motion again, ActionSA will take legal recourse available in our courts to force him to rectify his actions.”

Mathabathe said the election of a new, competent speaker would ensure good governance was restored in the city and that residents could be confident that their interests were prioritised over party politics.

When he was elected in March, Ndzwanana vowed to bring about a change in the culture of the chamber to stabilise the city.

“I will recognise everybody as equal. As a speaker, I mustn’t have a minority or majority party. I must have parties that are willing to form unity in the city,” he said. 

