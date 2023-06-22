Politics

'This will lead to fatalities': Bongani Baloyi weighs in on Tshwane illegal immigrants protests

22 June 2023 - 13:08 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Tshwane residents attacked foreign vendors on Monday in what they said would be a week-long protest against illegal immigrants.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

“This is going to trigger a sequence of events that will ultimately lead to fatalities. We need to do better.” 

This is according to Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi, who warned against residents ransacking foreigners' stalls in Marabastad, Tshwane, during protests against illegal immigrants this week. 

TimesLIVE reported residents protested on Monday, complaining that foreigners were breaking visa rules and hurting the economy by not paying tax.

In doing so, they raided foreigners' stalls, carrying sticks. In a video, a woman carrying a child can be seen fighting off protesters destroying her stock.

Baloyi described the move by the residents as “rubbish and downright Afrophobic”.

The former mayor of Midvaal said residents should not take the law into their own hands, but hold the government to account in implementing immigration laws.

The immigration crisis is an outcome of our incompetent government. I do not dispute all the challenges we face. 

“I don’t agree with ... citizens doing what the law should do. Our government must work for the citizens. Let’s fix our government. That’s the answer, he said. 

Baloyi was labelled an “illegal immigrants' defender” by some on social media after his comments.

However, the former ActionSA member said he was not defending illegal immigrants, but was against the protesters' approach.

Stop the cowardice. The people we should all deal with for not doing their jobs are lawmakers (parliamentarians and legislators) and those who must implement and enforce the laws. 

I will never encourage citizens to ... [enforce] immigration laws by deciding who is a foreigner and who is not. There’s no victory in anarchy.” 

TimesLIVE spoke to a vendor, Precious Mahachi, who was affected by the protest. She said she had to throw away some stock because it was damaged.

“I lost money. I am scared, but if I don't work, what will I eat?” she asked.

The debate continued on social media:

