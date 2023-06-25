The DA in the Eastern Cape has served its former leader Nqaba Bhanga notice of suspension from all official activities pending an investigation into claims he brought the party into disrepute.
Bhanga publicly labelled the party's federal chair Helen Zille, a “racist” and claimed she was working with the ANC to oust him from his former leadership position.
In a statement on Sunday, the DA said after receiving the notice of intention to suspend him, Bhanga will have 48 hours to respond in writing with reasons why he should not be suspended.
DA gives former EC leader notice of suspension after post calling Helen Zille a 'racist'
Image: Werner Hills
The provincial executive committee has referred the case to the party’s federal legal commission (FLC) for an investigation.
It said: "The DA in the Eastern Cape is deeply disappointed by Bhanga’s conduct which is contrary to his previous commitment to non-racialism and the party."
Bhanga left the party in January. He didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
