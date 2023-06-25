Smash & grab: Dark horse JJ Tyhalisisu elected new Western Cape ANC chair

No one saw him coming, but Vuyiso JJ Tyhalisisu is the new chairperson of the ANC in the Western Cape.
Tyhalisisu received 311 votes, beating Cameron Dugmore (282), ANC leader in the provincial legislature who ran a proper and public campaign for the position by 29 votes.
Tyhalisisu’s nomination from the floor took many lobbyists by surprise but more surprising for them was the rousing support his nomination received from delegates.
He is the former regional secretary of the Dullah Omar region (Cape Metro) and was part of the leadership structure that the ANC disbanded in February 2022 for “not meeting required outcomes”.
Ahead of this weekend's conference, the first in eight years, Tyhalisisu's name only appeared as a potential provincial secretary candidate on the slates that were doing rounds.
Another surprise was the outgoing convener of the interim provincial committee (IPC) Lerumo Kalako’s decision to decline nomination for the position. ANC MP Richard Dyantyi was also nominated but he failed to reach the threshold for election.
In the end, Sharon Davids (Boland) was elected the new deputy chair, while the West Coast's Neville Delport was elected provincial secretary. Ayanda Bans beat JJ van Rooyen for the deputy secretary position with Derick Appel who was elected unopposed as provincial treasurer completing the top five leadership.
Meanwhile, in his political report Kalako said the IPC he had led had been plagued by factionalism with some of its members boycotting and condemning programmes run by those they opposed.
He accused national leaders of sponsoring factionalism in the province.
The IPC has been running the ANC in the province since August 2019.
Reflecting on the four years of the IPC, Kalako said the structure was mandated to develop a comprehensive and systematic programme of rebuilding the ANC in the province.
Its terms of reference pointed out by the national working committee included verifying and vetting membership of the ANC using its new membership system and relaunching all its branches in the province.
The IPC had to also rollout a programme of political education and ensure the engagement of communities by the party and to enhance governance and service delivery including acting as an effective opposition.
Kalako said the IPC inherited a dysfunctional organisation with branches that were not taking up community the issues.
“In addition to the total absence of a coherent and functioning organisation was the lack of resources to run political programmes,” he said.
In fact, all accounts of the ANC were empty because of the national state of the ANC, especially financially.
Kalako said donors in the province refused to be associated with the party but Luthuli House was able to assist the province to run some of its programmes, albeit in a limited manner.
But the state of the organisation and the dire situation of its finances were not as devastating as the high-levels of factionalism in the province.
“Factionalism affected the IPC dearly,” he said.
The very composition of the committee was along factional lines and those who were mandated to implement the decisions of the party were highly factionalised.
“The deal among the factions represented nationally was simple: how many of their faction can make it to the IPC.
“As a result, there was absolutely no regard for quality, for political experience and for political maturity,” he said.
Kalako said factionalism was the root cause of the state of the ANC in the province. It is sponsored and funded by national leaders, he claimed.
