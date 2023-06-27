Politics

‘The situation is dire’: DA weighs in on closed Post Office branches

27 June 2023 - 13:48 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
More than 300 Post Office branches have closed in the past three financial years, parliament has heard. File photo.
Image: ALAN EASON

More than 300 South African Post Office (Sapo) branches have shut down in the past three years.

This was revealed by the department of communications and digital technologies in written answers to parliament.

The department said 22 branches closed in the 2020/21 financial year and 146 in 2021/22. In the 2022/23 financial year, 122 branches were closed and 24 were shut down in April. This gives a total of 314 branches that have been closed.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone described the closures as dire and blamed the government for branches in local communities becoming ghost spaces.   

“This shocking development not only undermines the integrity of our national postal service but also affects millions of people who rely on local branches to access essential services such as receiving their Sassa grants.

“If this trend continues, individuals may be forced to travel long distances to the nearest Sassa outlet, worsening their already challenging circumstances,” she said.

