ANC, EFF expected to tussle for vacant Mkhondo ward

28 June 2023 - 15:35
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Six months after an ANC councillor was killed in Mkhondo, four candidates are contesting for that ward in the by-election on Wednesday.
Image: Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

A by-election got under way in ward 12 in Mkhondo in Mpumalanga on Wednesday after the murder of an ANC councillor earlier this year left the seat vacant. 

Sibonelo Ntshangase, 36, and two other party members, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were killed at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo on January 13.   

Three people were arrested in connection with their murders. 

The IEC said last week Muzi Romeo Qedusizi Mhlanga was a candidate fielded by the ANC, while the EFF fielded Siyabonga Sanele Archibald Mthethwa and the IFP fielded Siphiwe Khanyisile Mavimbela. Independent candidate Sphelo Mncube was the fourth and final candidate to stand for election. 

Election analyst Wayne Sussman said the EFF would be focused on Mkhondo and said this was the best chance for the party to make an impact. 

He also said the ANC had an opportunity to go for 10 out of 10 in Mkhondo since the 2021 local government election.  

He added this municipality was holding its 10th by-election since the 2021 election.  

“The ANC will want to send another message to the opposition that Mpumalanga is rock solid for the ANC,” Sussman said. 

In November last year, the ANC retained its ward 15 seat when Sabelo Milton Shoba obtained 38.72% of the total votes cast, compared with 48.47% during the 2021 municipal election.   

The ANC is the dominant party in the municipality. In the 2021 local government election, it won the majority 21 of the 38 council seats while the EFF garnered seven, the DA four, and the FF Plus, IFP and NFP obtained a seat each. 

