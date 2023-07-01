Preservation and development of agricultural land bill hearings get under way

Parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development started nationwide public hearings on the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land (PDAL) Bill in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Friday.
The PDAL Bill was introduced in parliament and referred to the committee on February 2 2021. It seeks, among other things, to provide that the Subdivision of Agricultural Land Act applies to all agricultural land in the country; to provide principles for the management of agricultural land; to provide for agricultural land evaluation and classification; to provide for the preparation, purpose and content of provincial agricultural sector plans; and to provide for the declaration of protected agricultural areas.
Participants, including residents, representatives of farmers’ organisations, community members, representatives of communal property associations, community-based organisations, political organisations and business owners welcomed the bill, saying it would address a number of challenges faced by the agricultural sector, said committee spokesperson Nolizwi Magwagwa.
Its acting chair, Dr Manketsi Tlhape, said stakeholders agreed the bill was in the national interest to preserve and promote the sustainable development of agricultural land for food production and that of other agricultural products to sustain and enhance human life for present and future generations.
“The participants stated that they support the bill as it will help to promote the preservation and sustainable development of agricultural land, to demarcate protected agricultural areas to ensure that agricultural land is preserved and protected against non-agricultural uses to promote long-term agricultural production, Magwagwa said.
She added the committee heard the bill will further promote and encourage viable farming units for long-term economic, environmental and social objectives and discourage land use changes from agricultural to non-agricultural uses to prevent the fragmentation of the agri-ecosystems.
“The participants said high value agricultural land is very scarce and the pressure exerted on the agricultural land makes it increasingly difficult to effectively and sustainably produce sufficient food.
“One stakeholder told the committee they would like it to take into consideration 'land use restriction'. The stakeholder argued that the restriction has a potential of limiting the ability of farmers to sell their land for agricultural development processes. Furthermore, the stakeholder raised an issue of zoning and permits arguing that the bill might establish stricter zoning regulations or require additional permits for land use changes.
“Some of the residents called for a change of strategies, highlighting that current systems are not helping because they do not have title deeds and can be evicted at any time or anyone can demolish what they have worked hard for as farmers. They called for the full and adequate implementation of the bill and expressed their hope that it is going to make a change in the agricultural sector,” Magwagwa said.
Tlhape told participants the committee will consolidate the oral and written submissions from the hearings. As part of the promotion of the public participation process, the committee will also invite the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development to respond to “your submissions”.
“The committee will then process the bill taking into account the inputs from all individuals and stakeholders including the response from the department. We will then draft a report on the bill which will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration. It will also go to the National Council of Provinces for consideration,” she said.
